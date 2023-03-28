 
     
Daraban (CCIR): Trade between Romania and Poland amounted to 10.94 billion euros in 2022

mihai daraban

Commercial exchanges between Romania and Poland stood at 10.94 billion euros in 2022, and the number of Polish companies doing business in Romania reached 1,514, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) Mihai Daraban told a Romania-Poland Business Forum on Tuesday.

"Romania's commercial exchanges with Poland in 2022 were worth 10.94 billion euros, which is a significant increase from the year before. Unfortunately for Romania, its exports was worth only 3.5 billion euros while imports totalled 7.44 billion euros. So we will have to work very hard to balance this trade. At the same time, we have always distinguished between the exchange of goods and products and the exchange of services, and we can say that we have recorded exchanges of services of 835 million euros last year. Last but not least, we are talking about 1,514 companies running on Polish capital in Romania. These are probably the best ambassadors who can say in Poland how to do business in Romania. These 1,514 companies have a subscribed capital of 330 million euros, placing Poland 19th in the ranking of foreign investors in Romania," said Daraban.

He added that Romania had a lot to learn, especially during the economic crisis of 2008-2009, when Poland was becoming the champion in absorbing European funds.

"Let me begin by emphasising that the first international agreement that I signed when I took over office at the National Chamber was with the Polish Chamber of Commerce (...) I want to thank the two prime ministers, the highest dignitaries of Romania and Poland for practically officiating this business forum. Business people in general need this green light, if you will, of mutual trust, and we hope that, in the continuation of this moment of openness, the B2B meetings will be fruitful (...) There is a lot to do. We had a lot to learn, especially in 2008-2009, when Poland was practically the champion of absorbing European funds and did not feel the crisis of 2008 as many other Central and Eastern European countries did. In general, we are looking with satisfaction and confidence as Poland will join the G20 platoon, probably in the shortest time," said Daraban.

The Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) organised on Tuesday the Romania-Poland Business Forum attended by Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, told Agerpres.

