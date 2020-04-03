Debate on the suspension of credit repayment bill: PNL to vote against

The bill providing for the suspension of credit repayment will be supported by the vote of the parliamentary groups of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Pro Europa, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), People's Movement Party (PMP), while the National Liberal Party (PNL) group will vote "against", it emerged from the Chamber of Deputies plenary debates on this bill, on Friday.

"It is true, the Government has tried to copy this law initiated by the PSD. It would have been good if they had done it all the way, but they have proven their incompetence even in copying these correct measures. That emergency ordinance issued by the Government was a total mockery, first of all, Mr. Citu considered that it was good doing loan sharking on the back of the Romanians, on the back of the Romanians' suffering and to oblige them to pay interest to interest. Then, after we drew attention, they removed the ordinance from publication and eliminated the capitalization of the interest, but only for the mortgages, and as for consumer loans, the Romanians should know that in the Government's version, at the end of the postponement period, they will have higher installments," said the leader of the PSD group of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis.PNL deputy Bogdan Hutuca said all the parliamentarians "should be aware that this economic crisis can only be solved by a fair allocation of financial resources from the state and from banks"."This bill ensures the rates payment for both those affected by the crisis caused by coronavirus, but also for the categories of people who are not in this situation. This bill allows the deferral of the enforcement measures for both the companies affected by the crisis and for the companies that were in into foreclosure before the onset of the crisis. I think we should all be aware that the deferral of the rates payment for the over 250 billion lei worth of loans is based on the depositors' money, on the saving amounting to over 350 billion lei made by the population. It is obvious that, regardless of the deferrals granted, banks must pay the costs to depositors daily, must lend to individuals and must provide credit for economic operators' working capital and investments. (...) The PNL group does not endorse this bill," said Hutuca.The bill is to be voted on Friday by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, through a special procedure