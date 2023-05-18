Declic Community sues Government to cancel decision of setting minimum wage at 1,863 RON

Declic Community announced on Thursday that it will take legal action against the Government of Romania in order to annul the Government Decision which set the minimum salary at only 1,863 RON net, without being related to the minimum consumption basket necessary for a decent living.

"The Declic Community invites you, Friday, May 19, from 11:00 a.m., to the Cluj Court of Appeal, where it will file a request to summon the Government, for the annulment of the last Government Decision by which the minimum wage was set at only 1,863 RON. Concretely, Declic asks the judges to compel the Executive to comply with the law and to correlate the minimum wage with the value of the minimum consumption basket for a decent living," the Declic press release informs.

The representatives of Declic emphasized that Government Decision 1447 of December 8, 2022, which set the value of the minimum wage at only 1,863 RON per month, will be challenged in court, told Agerpres.

"We came to this decision, to call the Government to court to comply with the law, because more than 1.5 million Romanians live at the limit of subsistence, with only 1,863 RON per month. We cannot leave these people in the lurch, when the minimum monthly salary should be almost double, of 3,273 RON net," declared Anduta Karetsou, Declic campaigner.

According to the press release, the minimum consumption basket for a decent living involves a set of periodic expenses necessary to fulfill some basic needs. In addition to food and transport, the basket also covers clothing, personal hygiene, education, health, unforeseen expenses.AGERPRES