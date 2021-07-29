Declic representatives announce to file complaint against PM Florin Citu to DNA

The representatives of the Declic Community announced that they will file a complaint on Friday, to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), against Prime Minister Florin Citu and the former state councilor Mioara Costin, Agerpres informs.

"The representatives of Declic, alongside attorneys, will submit, on Friday, July 30, at 11:30, a denouncement against the PM Florin Citu and the former state councilor Mioara Costin. The denouncement for abuse of office and instigating to abuse of office will be submitted at the registry of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Central Structure," the Declic press release reads.

Mioara Costin was released last week, on request, from the position of state councilor with the PM Chancellery.

Her leaving comes following the appearance in the media of a "document" with the Government's header, where the signature of Mioara Costin shows up, which would refer to the Prime Minister's campaign regarding the internal elections in the National Liberal Party (PNL).

When questioned about it, during a press conference, Prime Minister Florin Citu explained: "I, from the position of PM, can only comment on official documents. (...) Never has such a document been registered or presented to me, at any time".

"Regarding documents which surface in the media or papers, which I don't know if they are documents, drafts or editable documents which appear in the media, I cannot comment. I can only comment on official documents (...) Official documents, from my point of view, meaning documents which went through a certain procedure," Citu said.