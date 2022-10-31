Decree on appointment of Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defense, published in Official Gazette

The decree by which Angel Tilvar was appointed as Minister of National Defense was published on Monday in the Official Gazette, told Agerpres.

The new Minister of Defense will take the oath of office in a ceremony that will take place at the Cotroceni Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree on the appointment of Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defense.

Previously, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent the President this proposal after the National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party unanimously decided to nominate Senator Angel Tilvar for this portfolio.

On October 24, Vasile Dincu announced that he had resigned from the position of Minister of Defense, citing the "impossibility of collaboration" with President Klaus Iohannis. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took over this portfolio on an interim basis.