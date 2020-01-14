Defence, Foreign Affairs ministers to be heard by Senate in relation to current situation in Middle East

Minister of Defence Nicolae Ciuca and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will be heard on Wednesday by the committees for defence, public order and national security, and foreign affairs of the Senate.

According to the Senate's Website, the joint session of the two parliamentary committees will start at 12.00 p.m.The two ministers will be heard in relation to the current developments in the Middle East, according to the same source.On January 9, President Klaus Iohannis said Romania's interests were not affected by the worsening of the security situation in the Middle East, following the US-Iran conflict.He assured that Romania is constantly coordinating within NATO and the EU, as well as bilaterally with its strategic partners, first of all with the United States of America, regarding the fundamental security objectives, both national and of the transatlantic community.In his turn, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said last week that Romania is supporting an increased role of NATO in the Middle East region and in the fight against terrorism.The Minister of Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, showed, on January 8, that in the specialized structures the monitoring and evaluation of the situation in the Middle East continues, so that at institutional level the necessary measures can be taken.