Defence Minister - informative visit at General Grigore Balan 81st Mechanized Brigade

Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had, on Saturday, an informative visit at the General Grigore Balan 81st Mechanized Brigade in Bistrita, opportunity on which the command team of the brigade presented the current state of the unit, the technical units in use, the mission, objectives and projects to modernize infrastructure, both current ones, as well as those planned for the future period.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, minister Vasile Dincu had a meeting with the families of the heroes of the brigade who fell in the line of duty in theaters of operations, as well as servicemen wounded in external missions.

On this occasion, Vasile Dincu conferred the highest distinction of the Romanian Army to Sergeant Major Daniel Claudiu Sfeches, the brother of posthumous Second Lieutenant Marius Florin Sfeches, who lost his life on October 1, 2010, in Afghanistan, as well as Master Sergeant Anca Filip, sister of posthumous Second Lieutenant, Cristian-Petru Filip, who fell in the same attack, Agerpres.ro informs.

The same distinction was conferred to some servicemen from Bistrita who were wounded in international missions: Sergeant Major Vasile Zbanca, Sergeant Major (retired) Florin Boc, Staff Sergeant Gabriel Czifrak, Sergeant Ionut-Marius Bruma, corporal Ioan-Iosif Reman and Private First Class Floare Dorian-Emil Reman.

"It's impressive that the brother and sister of heroes Second Lieutenants Marius Florin Sfeches and Cristian-Petru Filip are leading on, in the same brigade, their brothers' mission. Thank you Sergeant Major Daniel Claudiu Sfeches and Master Sergeant Anca Filip for the professional way in which you do your duty towards the country and I guarantee to you that your brothers' memory will never be forgotten," said Vasile Dincu, according to the press release.

The Minister of National Defence has assured the injured servicemen of his full support to overcome all the issues they may face, the quoted source state.

At the same time, Vasile Dincu met, also, with reserve and retired servicemen of the Bistrita garrison, which he informed that he is aware of the problems they are facing.