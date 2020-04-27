Defence Ministry: Approximately 2,300 servicemen carry out missions to limit spread of COVID-19

Over the past 24 hours, approximately 2,300 servicemen participated in actions meant to limit the spreading of the novel coronavirus, a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs.

According to the MApN, between 26 April, 6:00 hrs and 27 April 6:00 hrs, a number of 2,235 troops and 533 technical means operated in Bucharest and around the country, in 428 missions, strengthening the presence and ensuring the fluidity of the traffic at the border checkpoints, while the medical staff is checking people for coronavirus symptoms, guarding some objectives taken over from the Romanian Gendarmerie, conducting patrol missions and supporting the Interior Ministry (MAI) forces in public order activities in Bucharest and other localities in the country, helping transport medical equipment and other materials and accompanying convoys of vehicles transporting people.In the same interval, 583 tests have been processed at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the MApN shows.The MApN brings to mind that the 49th "Arges" Battalion from Pitesti continues the mission to decontaminate and disinfect the roads in Suceava.Moreover, in Timisoara, within the CFR stadium, all the modules of the Medical Modular System for Isolation and Treatment have already been assembled, with the runaways for the medical and ambulance personnel to be established next, as well as the routes for the delivery of containers for the pharmacy, offices and administrative staff.