Defence Ministry: Four of the five servicemen injured in Afganistan were discharged from hospital

Four of the five servicemen injured in Afganistan, on Friday, of the Saint Andrew 300th Force Protection Battalion were discharged from hospital, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced through a release sent, on Saturday, to AGERPRES. 


Thus, Staff Sergeant Rusu Marian, corporals, second class, Stefan Florin-Laurentiu and Apetroaie Petrica and lance corporal Petcu Nicolae were discharged from hospital during the same day. All the patients discharged continue their treatment and recuperation, already being in the care of a Romanian medical team. 

According to the quoted source, corporal, second class, Anton Florin is still in the Military Hospital of Kandahar Air Base for specialty treatment. 

The five servicemen were injured following the detonation of an improvised explosive device while they were on patrol in the battalion's area of responsibility.

