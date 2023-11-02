Defence Ministry moving Patriot systems to Capu Midia for exercise planned one year earlier

The 74th "Mihai Bravu" Patriot Regiment is moving personnel and technical staff to the Capu Midia surface-to-air firing range to participate in an exercise planned a year earlier, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs.

According to a MApN press release issued on Thursday, this is the first tactical exercise with troops and live firing F.A. PATRIOT SPARK 23.11.

"This exercise will take place between November 2 and 17, aiming to validate and verify the operation of the first Patriot surface-to-air missile system that entered the endowment of the Romanian Air Force in 2020, as well as training to increase operational capability," the source said.

The personnel and technical staff of the 74th Regiment will be deployed to Capu Midia starting November 3.

"The exercise was planned one year before the execution and is included in the Main Activities Plan of the Air Force General Staff," the MApN release also reads.

