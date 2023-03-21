Defense Ministry demands that Parliament okays acquisition of weapon systems, air-to-air missiles, combat vehicles

The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) requested the approval by the Parliament for the initiation of the awarding procedures for several endowment programs targeting SHORAD - VSHORAD weapon systems, infantry fighting vehicles - MLI, battalion-level 155mm caliber howitzer systems, medium-range, and short-range infrared air-to-air missiles.

The joint standing bureaus decided on Tuesday to forward the request to the parliamentary defense committees, told Agerpres.

"The endowment programs envisage the operationalization of the capability targets assumed within the NATO and EU defense planning process in order to achieve the objectives of the Program regarding the transformation of the Romanian Army until the year 2040. Thus, through the endowment programs, equipment with a military purpose and systems of armament in support of some categories of Army forces, for achieving flexible force structures, with a wide spectrum of capabilities specific to the 21st century, with means to ensure their survival in the tactical field, with mobility and extensive situational knowledge and a power of increased fire", the MApN request reads.