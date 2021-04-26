DefMin and Head of Joint Chief of Staff, at event dedicated to war veterans

The Minister of National Defence (MApN), Nicolae Ciuca and the head of the Joint Chief of Staff, lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu, will participate, on Tuesday, at the Marble Room of the National Military Circle Palace, in an event dedicated to war veterans from Bucharest, Ilfov county and the Republic of Moldova.

At the event, part of the "Alongside veterans" campaign, invited were the representatives of the central and local authorities, of the business environment, the cultural sector, civil society and young volunteers, who will prepare gifts for the veterans, according to a press release sent by MApN to AGERPRES on Monday.

Also, on Tuesday, at the "Mihai Viteazul" 30 Guard Brigade, there will be gifts readied for war veterans from 25 counties and the Southern and Eastern parts of the country.

A similar activity took place on Monday, in the presence of the Defence Joint Chief of Staff, at the central Alba Iulia garrison, where gifts were wrapped up for war veterans from 15 counties and from the Central and Western part of the country.

The "Alongside veterans" campaign, initiated in partnership with the "Alongside heroes" Association, with the business environment and civil society, will unfurl for several days. There will be gift packages prepared on the occasion of the Easter celebration for all 2,610 war veterans throughout Romania's territory, as well as for the 8 veterans from the Republic of Moldova.

The teams which will distribute the packages are formed of staff from the military units and volunteers, members of the associations and non-governmental profile foundations.