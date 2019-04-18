DefMin Carmen Dan: 98.7 per cent of the murder cases in 2018 were solved

As much as 98.7 per cent of the murder cases in 2018 were solved by the police, Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan stated on Thursday, at the meeting for the assessment of the activity of the Ministry of Internal Affairs last year.

"In what concerns the citizens' safety, 2018 was the 7th consecutive year when we recorded a drop in the number of committed and notified crimes. Moreover, in what concerns the fight against severe crimes, involving violence, it stands at the same level of the previous year, but I want to specify that the solved murder cases rate reached 98.7 per cent. More than 70 per cent of the crimes were considered flagrant crimes, which shows that the policemen and the gendarmers were there on the streets, at the right time and moment, when they were needed," said Dan.She also added that crimes committed on the streets, including robbery, dropped in 2018 by 12 per cent against 2017."In what safety on roads is concerned, the number of severe car crashes and the death toll decreased against 2017, although the number of people who died in car accidents remained pretty high," specified the Minister of Interior.