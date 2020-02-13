DefMin Ciuca, Canadian counterpart Sajjan, about bilateral, allied, multilateral cooperation

Defense Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca had a meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Harjit Sajjan, on Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting of Defense ministers from NATO member states in Brussels, on which occasion they approached a series of issues related to cooperation in the field of defense in bilateral, allied and multilateral format, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), in a press release.

Minister Ciuca presented an assessment of the security situation in the Black Sea region, expressing the concerns of the Romanian authorities regarding their impact on the Alliance's security. At the same time, he briefly referred to the stage of implementation of measures incorporated within the tailored forward presence (TFP), developed in response to the threats in the region and meant to strengthen the defense and deterrence posture on the allied eastern flank."On this basis, the Romanian official expressed appreciation for the constant support provided by Canada in the air, naval and terrestrial fields in the implementation of the measures incorporated within the tFP. In context, the Romanian minister voiced appreciation for the constant support provided by Canada for the implementation of measures incorporated within tFP aimed at consolidating the defence of the allied eastern flank," shows the release.At the same time, Nicolae Ciuca gave the example of Canada's participation in the deployment of the reinforced air police mission from Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, the contingent of Canadian air forces being due to participate this year in the fourth such mission in Romania. The Minister of Defense stressed the importance for this mission to continue to be carried out from the perspective of ensuring the integrity of the national and, implicitly, allied airspace.Another important topic on the agenda of the talk was the one on cooperation within the UN, Romania undertaking a contribution to the MINUSMA Mission in Mali, starting in October 2019. In context, the Minister of Defense highlighted the support provided by Canada in the pre-deployment phase and the taking over of the mission, the MApN also mentions.

