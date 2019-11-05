DefMin Ciuca says his team rooted in camaraderie, trust, professional devotion, sacrifice, realism

The Romanian armed forces will do their best to fulfill its sacred duty of defending the country, to fulfill their duties arising from the country's NATO and EU memberships, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a ceremony where he took over the defence portfolio also attended by President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"We have a team that is based on everything that comes from the spirit of camaraderie and trust, we have a team that is based on everything that means professional dedication, a spirit of sacrifice, realism, so that what we have undertaken to do based on of what we have been earmarked, 2pct of the national budget, we will be able to meet in capacities for the Romanian armed forces to consolidate the confidence in them inside NATO, inside the European Union and also under the strategic partnerships of the armed forces. We count on three pillars: our status as a NATO member country, a member country of the EU and the strategic partnership with the United States," Nicolae Ciuca mentioned.He told Iohannis that the Romanian armed forces are aware of their responsibility and duties under the Constitution."You can trust us to be perfectly aware first and foremost of the responsibility and of everything that means going forward, so that we can fulfill our duties under the Constitution. The Romanian armed forces will do their best to fulfill their sacred duty of defending the country, to fulfill their duties arising from the membership of NATO and EU," said Ciuca.He also thanked those who were on his side while serving as Romania's chief of defence staff.Outgoing Defence Minister Gabriel Les talked about the completion and advancement of projects of strategic importance to Romania. "Whether we are talking about strengthening Romania's position inside NATO, about successfully holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union or strengthening the Strategic Partnership with the United States, I am sure that the Defence Ministry has fully contributed to enhancing Romania's profile, both in the region, as well as internationally," said Les.