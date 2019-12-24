DefMin Ciuca thanks entire Defence Ministry staff, troops for way they accomplish missions

The minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ionel Ciuca on Tuesday in a Christmas message thanked all the Romanian military in missions abroad and countrywide, alongside the National Defence Ministry (MApN) uniform and civilian staff for "the way they accomplished their missions" and for the effort "they made for their professional dedication proven in all of their activities".

"I take this opportunity to thank them for the outstanding way they have accomplished their missions. Once again I wish to stress the appreciation I received from the Afghanistan mission's leadership for the way they accomplish their tasks and missions during the operations in Afghanistan and I also wish to thank the families of our troops, both those in the operations' theatres and the entire uniform and civilian staff of the Army, for the support they give us, for understanding that each time we knew that when getting home from job, from a drill, from a mission we could find that support that is strengthening us, that is reinvigorating and ennobling us making us ready for another mission," Nicolae Ciuca added.Making a reference to the year to come, the Defence minister said that it will be "as provocative" and the Army must continue its transformation and upgrading process. Also, he added that "the national security is based on three pillars: our NATO belonging, our EU belonging and our strategic partnership with the US."