DefMin Ciuca:Problem of hospitals with staff infected with COVID-19 is serious; Suceava Hospital not militarised

The problem of the hospitals systematically affected by the spreading of the COVID-19 infections among the medical personnel is a "serious" one, "of maximum urgency" and demands "firm, radical and immediate" measures, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, adding that the Suceava County Hospital hadn't been "militarised."

According to Defence Minister Ciuca, in case of the Hospital in Suceava, which is currently under military management, it represented the response requested by the Health Minister in order to solve a "very serious" situation, however, "this hospital wasn't militarised, it wasn't placed under MApN [the National Defence Ministry] authority," the Minister wrote on his Facebook page.He underscored that, in a situation such as the one in Suceava, where "there is a race against the clock for saving lives," "there is no time for other discussions other than those about the urgent measures which can be taken (...).""The recovery of the Suceava County Hospital is essential for terminating the infection hotspot of the city and its nearby. Furthermore, the hospital must be made operational again not only for COVID-19 patients, but in order to ensure specialized treatments for the entire county," the Defence Minister highlighted.In his opinion, "in the absence of firm measures, lives could still be lost, which could otherwise be saved."He also brought to mind that a team of doctors and military staff took over the management of the Deva County Hospital on Wednesday. "Military doctors cannot make wanders, but you can count on them to do everything in their power to put their skills and their own life to serve their fellows," Ciuca said.