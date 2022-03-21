DefMin Dincu at Foreign Affairs Council in Defence Ministers' format

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, will attend, on Monday, the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in the format of Defence Ministers of EU member states, which will take place in Brussels.

According to the MApN, in a session in an enlarged configuration, in joint format, of the Foreign and Defence Ministers, the Strategic Compass of the EU will also be discussed and adopted.

Important debates are expected regarding the main action lines to consolidate the EU's profile as a global actor on the international scene, but also to ensure the protection of European values and interests, shows a release sent to AGERPRES.

As part of a working dinner, the Ministers of Defence will approach the situation in Ukraine generated by the unprovoked and unjustified military aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as demarches to support Ukraine conducted at the EU level.

The session will be attended, through videoconference, by the Ukrainian Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov.