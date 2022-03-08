DefMin Dincu: Draft law on crisis situation is not topical

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, on Tuesday told AGERPRES that the draft law mentioned in the public space regarding the crisis situation and the preparation of a general reserve in case of war, in which men should be included between 18 and 60 years old, it is not topical, and that the ministry he leads will announce the public opinion about its legislative projects.

"The draft mentioned in the media was a collection of provisions from several laws, without an explanatory, without details. It is not topical. It was a draft and it was not ready to enter a transparency procedure. When we have a draft, we will inform the public opinion," stated Vasile Dincu.

The mass media has recently mentioned a normative act according to which the CSAT (Supreme Council for National Defence) can impose a crisis situation, at the proposal of the Minister of National Defence. One of the provisions would refer to the fact that the general reserve in case of a state of siege, mobilization or war will include all Romanian men aged between 18 and 60 years old.

Also, according to another provision, the citizens with obligations in the performance of military duties would be those who perform active military service or are in reserve, the incorporable ones, between 20 and 35 years old, as well as men between 35 and 63 years old.