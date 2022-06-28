Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu: Fundamental decisions to NATO's profile and posture are expected in Madrid

Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu says that at the forthcoming NATO summit in Madrid decisions are expected that are fundamental to the profile and posture of the alliance at regional and global level, to the fundamental tasks of NATO and its member states, and also to the strategic guidelines for the next decade.

"The decisions to be taken in Madrid will ensure the strengthening of long-term efforts to adapt the alliance's profile and collective posture of deterrence and defence to meet current, emerging and future security challenges. The alliance's new strategic concept, the programmatic document that will be adopted at the summit, will offer the conceptual framework to guide all of NATO's future work, defining NATO's security vision, threats, areas of interest and ability to adapt, while maintaining the alliance's primary and original task - collective defence," Dincu wrote in a Facebook post.

Dincu will attend the NATO summit together with Romania's Chief of Defence General Daniel Petrescu and President Klaus Iohannis.

Dincu also said that the Madrid summit "is an important milestone in the process of NATO's adaptation to the complex strategic security environment marked by the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, as well as an increase in geopolitical and systemic competition at continental and global level."

Dincu said that during an informal dinner of the NATO defence ministers to be hosted by Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles Fernandez, also with the participation of the defence minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, those in attendance will address security issues related to the Western Balkans, including in terms of hybrid challenges and actions.

NATO support formulas will be discussed "in support of strengthening the resilience and efforts of Bosnia and Herzegovina to manage destabilising hybrid challenges and actions, as this region of strategic importance to the alliance is currently facing various challenges, including caused by both its domestic security situation and the external influences of malevolent actors such as Russia."

Also addressed will be KFOR's contribution to promoting stability in the region in the current geopolitical context, as well as supporting current political efforts, including the use of the EU-Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, the minister said.

