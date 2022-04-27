DefMin Dincu: I don't think there is any possibility of war in Moldova

Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Wednesday that in his opinion there is no possibility of war breaking out in the Republic of Moldova.

"We are concerned about what is happening around our country when it comes to conflicts; at the moment we see an attempt to create a conflict in this area, which, according to our analysis, has no chance to develop. Of course, Moldova is managing this situation, they are checking, sounding the alarm, monitoring the developments, but we do not see that as a problem," Dincu said at the National Military Club in Bucharest.

Asked by journalists how Romania is affected by the statements according to which Romania would like to annex Moldova, Dincu showed that the country is not affected and that there is no possibility of war in Moldova.

"It affects us only to the extent that we become a sounding board for Moscow's propaganda. Then it affects us. Amidst this complex, hybrid war, they are seeking every day to affect, to reach public opinion in the area that supports Ukraine. That is not affecting us, and I believe that there is no possibility of war in Moldova. Remember, Moldova is neutral from a military and political point of view," Dincu also said.

