DefMin Dincu reiterates need for defensive operational structures in Black Sea region

Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu underlined, at the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers, "the need to deploy defensive allied operational structures in the Black Sea region, modeled on those already in place in Poland and the Baltic States."

In this context, a press release of the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) shows, the Romanian Minister underlined Romania's concerns in the context of security determined by the deployments and the aggressive attitude of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine with implications throughout the Black Sea region. He expressed Bucharest's strong support for further adapting and strengthening NATO's collective stance, especially on the entire Eastern Flank, particularly in the Black Sea region, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I have reiterated the need for the development of defensive allied operational structures in the Black Sea region, modeled on those already in place in Poland and the Baltic States, to ensure the joint effort needed to support the consolidation of the Allied posture at the regional level. We conveyed to the Allies that Romania will maintain its commitment to this goal and expressed our expectations regarding the materialization of the initiative as soon as possible, while reiterating Romania's readiness to host such an allied structure. In this context, I thanked the United States and France for their commitment for the security of Romania and the Black Sea, and extended an invitation to NATO states to contribute to the project of the battle group in Romania," Vasile Dincu was quoted as saying by the Ministry of Defense.

Against the background of worrying security developments on Ukraine's borders, the joint session with the Defense ministers of Ukraine and Georgia conveyed a strong signal regarding the Allied support for NATO's two major partners, the source showed.

Minister Dincu also reiterated Romania's commitment to allocate at least 2% of GDP for defense and also mentioned the support for the implementation of the task of expanding common funding, as an important vector in supporting the objectives of strengthening the collective posture of deterrence and defense.

The Romanian Minister reiterated the firm support for the sovereignty, independence and security of the two partner states. In this context, he expressed the need to deepen dialogue and cooperation, with a focus on practical support for Kiev and Tbilisi, aimed at the defense capability and resilience development. In particular, he supported the organization of a joint session with Georgia and Ukraine in the context of the NATO summit in Madrid in June 2022.

On the sidelines of the meeting of NATO Defense Ministers, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday, Vasile Dincu signed, on behalf of Romania, the letter of accession to the NATO Air Battle Decisive Munitions (ABDM) project, developed by the NATO Defense Investment Division (DI). On this occasion, the Minister of Defense pointed out that joining this project will contribute to streamlining procurement processes, through joint programs, and to increasing interoperability.