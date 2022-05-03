DefMin Dincu rewards Invictus Games team Romania

The soldiers who were part of team Romania at the Invictus Games 2022, recently held in The Hague, were rewarded on Tuesday by Defence Minister Vasile Dincu at a ceremony that took place at the headquarters of the Defence Ministry (MApN).

"We are very glad that you can be an example for our army and society. You are a role model. Today, the biggest problem in our society is the lack of a collective sense. Many young people feel the need for role models, the need for a collective project to be part of. Unfortunately, trust in institutions, trust in politicians, trust in democracy, in everything we knew should be important sources of trust, has been greatly diminished. By your sacrifice you have made for Romania, by the strength to move on, you are truly an example, both to the army and society. We are happy to be your partner, and I hope we will be able to rise to the level you expect from us," Dicu told the ceremony, Agerpres.ro informs.

For the Invictus Games 2022, Romania lined up 20 wounded soldiers classified with second and third degree disability or limited aptitude who competed in seven sport events, of which six individual disciplines (archery, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, cycling and swimming) and a team sport (sitting volleyball).

Making up team Romania were Slaniceanu Costinel, Hanganu Gabriel, Matei Irinel, Cojocaru Emil, Taifas Marius, Neagu Marcel, Bolovan Florin, Manaila Eugen, Vuta Florin, Boc Florin, Olteanu Catalin, Ilovan Angel, Capatina Iulian, Nicula Marian, Romila Eduard, Ciolan Uta-Valentin, Canuci Marius, Toma Mihai, Bica Nicusor, and Ola Adrian Sergiu.

The Romanian athletes won gold medals in the open recurve mixed team event (Cojocaru Emil, Capatina Iulian and Romila Eduard) and the open compound men event (Neagu Marcel), silver medals in shot put event (Valentin Ciolan), and the open compound mixed team event (Neagu Marcel, Bolovan Florin and Toma Mihai) and the open recurve men event (Cojocaru Emil).

This was Romania's third time competing in these international sports competition that support the physical and mental recovery of soldiers wounded in military operations, after the editions in Toronto (2017) and Sydney (2018).

Invictus Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

As a national representation project, "Invictus Romania" aims to win over the involvement and support of citizens, governmental and non-governmental organisations and other organisations that wish to contribute, on a voluntary basis, to the success of the initiative.