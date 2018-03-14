DefMin Fifor about PSD's Dragnea's revelations: All this parallel construction exists

The statements made on Tuesday evening by PSD's leader Liviu Dragnea about the involvement of the intelligence services in PSD's political activity confirm that "all this parallel construction exists and manifests itself", Social Democratic Party (PSD, main at rule) Vice President and Defence minister Mihai Fifor told on Wednesday night at the private TV broadcaster Antena3.

Fifor added that Dragnea's revelations show "the brutal intrusion of the parallel state's institutions in the life of a political party and in forming a government in a democratic party.""The involvement in the life of a political party, the involvement in the way an important institution such as Romania's Government settles down, can only make us think that indeed all this parallel construction exists, it manifests itself and it hasn't manifested itself only for a few years, and the role of these groups' activities, because I wouldn't go as far and accuse the institutions per se, because the institutions as such are institutions of good faith which in their own way carry out their duty, but there are groups of people, interest groups which, here, activate in that respect and I believe what Chair Dragnea revealed last night can only worry us and at the same time uphold all this theory that we have been exposing for months in a row, both in Parliament and on all the media channels," PSD's Vice President affirmed.Mihai Fifor specified that amid the parallel state's actions, there are "institutions of the state which do not function at optimal level."PSD leader Liviu Dragnea affirmed on Tuesday evening that the National Union for Romania's Progress (UNPR) former leader Gabriel Oprea discussed with former deputy director of Romania's Intelligence Service, Florian Coldea, about the way leadership positions in PSD are occupied. Dragnea maintained that he was conveyed the message from the parallel state, through Oprea, that "Zgonea must be number one party" and he number two.Moreover, Dragnea maintained that former PSD leader and former Prime minister Victor Ponta supposedly established his Government's members list together with former head of Romania's Intelligence Service (SRI) George Maior.

AGERPRES .