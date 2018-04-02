stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DefMin Fifor signs order establishing Al. I. Cuza Military Collegiate High School

Mihai Fifor

Defence Minister Mihai Fifor, announced on Tuesday having signed an order for the establishment of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Military Collegiate High School.


"This collegiate high school in Constanta takes over the beautiful tradition of the School of Marine Children of 1881," Fifor wrote in a Facebook post.

According to Fifor, the decision to set up the collegiate high school is an extraordinary step for the training system for future navy sailors.

"May the wind be at your back, CNM Alexandru Ioan Cuza!," wrote Fifor.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO



Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×