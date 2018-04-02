DefMin Fifor signs order establishing Al. I. Cuza Military Collegiate High School

Defence Minister Mihai Fifor, announced on Tuesday having signed an order for the establishment of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Military Collegiate High School.
"This collegiate high school in Constanta takes over the beautiful tradition of the School of Marine Children of 1881," Fifor wrote in a Facebook post.
According to Fifor, the decision to set up the collegiate high school is an extraordinary step for the training system for future navy sailors.
"May the wind be at your back, CNM Alexandru Ioan Cuza!," wrote Fifor.
AGERPRES .