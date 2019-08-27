DefMin Gabriel Les to participate in informal meeting of defence ministers in EU member states

Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les on Wednesday and Thursday will participate in Helsinki, Finland, in the informal meeting of defence ministers from the EU member states, reads a press release of the MApN (Ministry of National Defence).

According to this source, the meeting will be chaired by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, with General Secretary of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, to participate.

The programme includes a series of working sessions to debate on maritime coordination, artificial intelligence and new technologies, as well as the impact of climate changes and the surrounding environment on security and defence.

A common session with the foreign affairs ministers will be held on Thursday afternoon, to focus topical issues in the hybrid threats field, specified the same source.