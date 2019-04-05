DefMin Les, at B9 Defence Ministers' Meeting in Warsaw, proposes intensification of cooperation in military mobility

Minister of National Defense Gabriel Les participated on Thursday and Friday in the B9 Defence Ministers' Meeting in Warsaw, advocating on this occasion for a coherent and comprehensive NATO approach in the long run in relation to the Black Sea region, given the persistence of the security challenges and threats in this area, informs a press release issued by the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The Romanian official chaired one of the sessions of the meeting focusing on the support of the B9 countries for implementing the EU's Global Strategy for Foreign and Security Policy, with an emphasis on the harmonization of EU security and defense initiatives alongside NATO efforts, says MApN.

On this occasion, the Romanian Defense Minister reiterated the need for B9 partners to develop concrete projects, thus proposing enhanced cooperation in the field of military mobility. Also, the B9 states will explore the opportunities for a common approach within the framework of PESCO, the quoted source further shows.

In the context of his visit to Warsaw for the B9 meeting, Gabriel Les met with the Romanian soldiers of the Anti-aircraft Defense Detachment "Blue Scorpions", deployed on the territory of Poland, within the NATO Battle Group.

AGERPRES .