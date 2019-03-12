 
     
DefMin Les: F16 Squadron to be operational on Thursday for Air Police, under national command

gabriel les

The F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft within the 53 Squadron, 86th Fetesti Air Base will start on Thursday the air policing missions under national commend.

"On Thursday, 14 March, the F-16 National Air Police Service will be operational. So far, we conducted this service with MIG aircraft, if we are to talk about the Romanian Air Forces," National Defence Minister Gabriel Les told AGERPRES in an interview.

The Minister mentioned that making F-16 Squadron operational will be done, for now, under national commend.

"For now, we will make this squadron operational for Air Police under national command, and in the following months it will be conducted under NATO command," Gabriel Les stated.

Last Monday, National Defence Minister Les announced that F-16 fighting aircraft of the Romanian Army's endowment will conduct in March the Police Air Service (SLPA) under national command.

According to the Minister, the F-16 aircraft will be able to conduct the SLPA under NATO command, after the squadron will complete the certification process specific to the organization.

AGERPRES will publish on Wednesday the entire interview with National Defence Minister Gabriel Les.

