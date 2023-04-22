DefMin, on Day of Romanian Land Forces: Honoring nation's heroes who fell in the line of duty

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, sent to the military, on Saturday, in a message on the occasion of the Day of the Land Forces, that the dignity and courage with which they constantly do their duty must and will be rewarded with the gratitude and respect of the Romanians.

"I convey with great joy, with great respect and admiration, on the occasion of the celebration of the Day of the Romanian Land Forces, marked, by tradition, on the day when Orthodox Christians celebrate the Saint Great Martyr George the Bearer of Victory, the spiritual patron and protector of the Land Forces, the congratulations to all those who have served or are currently serving their homeland among this important category of forces of the Romanian Army. Our thoughts go, at the anniversary hour, first of all to the heroes of our nation, fallen in the line of duty in all the wars fought by the Romanian Army, most of them being from the Land Forces. We will keep their memory alive and we will forever honor their deeds of bravery," stated Angel Tilvar, in the message sent.

Minister Tîlvar highlighted that by allocating, in the last six years, at least two percent of the GDP for Defense, the Romanian Land Forces, along with the other categories of forces, know a fast period of modernization and re-technology to the most modern standards, told Agerpres.

"The Piranha 5 transporters, the HIMARS artillery systems, as well as other important procurement programs started or in preparation outline the new position of the Land Forces within the Romanian Army. Raising the budget allocations to 2.5% of the GDP will allow the acceleration of these modernization efforts , in accordance with the increasing level of security challenges in our region", the minister added.

Tilvar recalled the presence of the Romanian military in theaters of operations abroad.

"Accomplished as professionals in international missions, executed, in the last three decades, in the theaters of operations in the Western Balkans, Iraq, Afghanistan and on the African continent, as well as in other large-scale multinational missions or exercises carried out abroad or at home, together with the forces of the most advanced armies of the world, you, the soldiers of the Romanian Land Forces, have demonstrated day by day, through the impeccable results of your work, that you are the most valuable resource of this category of forces and that you deserve the reputation of elite soldiers," Tilvar pointed out.

The Minister of Defense considers that "there is no more important duty" (...) than that of activating all solutions so that the military can benefit from the best working and living conditions.

"The dignity and courage with which you permanently do your duty must and will be rewarded with our gratitude and respect, the Romanians. I use this opportunity to convey to all Romanians, military or civilian, who bear the name of the Great Martyr George, 'Happy Anniversary " on the occasion of the name day celebration. Happy birthday to all the soldiers of the Romanian Land Forces!," the Minister of Defense said.