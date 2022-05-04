DefMin says law regarding voluntary military service will enter approval circuit shortly

The Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu declared on Tuesday evening that the law regarding military service will "shortly" enter approval circuit, and the interest of young people is quite high.

"We are also working on the law for voluntary military service, for voluntary training, where we have, at least on Facebook, for the moment, a lot of requests, questions from young people who want to have a military service. This also opens up a military career for them, but under these war-time conditions, seeing all these horrible things, the people feel the need, and it is quite a good thing, to be prepared for any kind of situation. Tomorrow, I believe, we will have a final discussion and we will send the draft to be approved. I discussed this project with other categories in the public order and defence system, it is not just us, but we will submit for approval to other Ministries as well and we will get it done shortly," Vasile Dincu said for private TV broadcaster Digi 24.He specified that there is a high interest from those that want to be voluntary reservists in the Romanian army, where 1,400 requests have been submitted until now.These will be paid, the Minister of Defence said, with approximately 3,000 RON, "depending on rank, studies and the way they are evaluated".AGERPRES