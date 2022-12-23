DefMin Tilvar discusses with his South Korean counterpart about cooperation in the arms industry

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar met on Friday, in Seoul, with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-Sup, a continuation of the dialogue started after the signing, in Seoul, of the Letter of Intent between the two ministries - a document that represents the basis for the establishment and expansion of bilateral military relations, told Agerpres.

According to a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the discussions' agenda tackled aspects regarding cooperation in the defence area, the international security situation, as well as the prospects of strengthening cooperation within international organizations. Therefore, in the bilateral context, it was underscored the openness for cooperation in areas such as military education or joint training, while in terms of allied perspective, it was appreciated the importance of partners in the Asia-Pacific region, in the light of the decisions of the Summit in Madrid, as well as the cooperation potential arising from this framework. Furthermore, the two officials highlighted the joint contributions to peace missions under the UN aegis.

Minister Tilvar mentioned the importance of technology transfer in Romania, especially in the current strategic context, a potential cooperation in the area having the perquisites to lead to the development of some advantageous joint projects for both countries.

Finally, the two high dignitaries expressed their commitment for deepening the cooperation relations, "the continuation of the political-military dialogue being essential for strengthening the bilateral cooperation in the Defence area," the MApN release shows.

The meeting took place in the context of the official visit which the speaker of the Deputies' Chamber, Marcel Ciolacu and the prime minister, Nicolae Ciuca, are paying between 19-23 December to the Republic of Korea (ROK), alongside a parliamentary and governmental delegation.