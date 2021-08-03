Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Romania, largest June 2021 increases in EU industrial producer prices

Industrial producer prices rose by 1.4% in both the euro area and the EU, compared with May 2021, with Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Romania reporting the largest increases among the 27 EU member states, according to data released on Tuesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

In May 2021, prices increased by 1.3% in the euro area and by 1.4% in the EU.

The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (+5.1%), Estonia (+4.6%) and Latvia (+3.1%), while the only decrease was observed in Ireland (-0.3%).According to Eurostat data, in June 2021, compared with June 2020, industrial producer prices increased by 10.2% in the euro area and by 10.3% in the EU, agerpres reports.The industrial producer prices increased in all member states, with the highest increases being registered in Ireland (+42.5%), Belgium (+20.7%) and Denmark (+19.1%).The index of producer prices shows (in the national currency of the country concerned) changes in the ex-works sale prices of all products sold on the domestic market, excluding imports.