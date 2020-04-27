Deposits of non-government resident customers, up 2.2pct in March

Deposits of non-government resident customers went up 2.2 percent month on month to RON 375,730.2 million in March 2020 and the annual growth rate was 13.6 percent (10.2 percent in real terms), a National Bank of Romania (BNR) release sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs.

RON-denominated household deposits decreased by 0.1 percent to RON 133,417.1 million month on month and moved up 10.0 percent (6.7 percent in real terms) year on year.RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) went up 0.1 percent to RON 105,804.9 million month on month and rose by 10.5 percent versus the year-ago period.Residents' foreign currency-denominated deposits climbed by 6.4 percent against the previous month to RON 136,508.3 million when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, these deposits moved up 6.2 percent to EUR 28,289.5 million). In year-on-year comparison, this indicator grew 20.0 percent when expressed in RON (or 18.4 percent when expressed in EUR).Forex-denominated deposits of households advanced by 4.6 percent from the previous month (4.1 percent in real terms) when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, these deposits moved up 4.3 percent). On an annual basis, this indicator expanded by 17.7 percent when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, this indicator rose by 16.1 percent).Forex-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) went up 11.2 percent (10.7 percent in real terms) against the previous month when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, these deposits climbed by 11.0 percent). Compared to the same month of 2019, forex-denominated deposits of other sectors moved up 26.2 percent when expressed in RON (or 24.5 percent when expressed in EUR).