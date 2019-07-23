Deposits of non-government resident customers up to RON 336,975.1 million, in June

Deposits of non-government resident customers went up 0.1 percent month-on-month to RON 336,975.1 million in June 2019, and up 7.7 percent (3.7 percent in real terms) over the same year-ago period.

RON-denominated household deposits moved up 1.0 percent to RON 124,396.2 million month-on-month and up 8.7 percent (4.7 percent in real terms) year-on-year.RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) decreased by 2.7 percent to RON 95,669.5 million. At end-June 2019, RON-denominated deposits of other sectors climbed by 0.8 percent year-on-year.Residents' forex-denominated deposits increased 1.5 percent to RON 116,909.3 million when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits moved up 1.8 percent to EUR 24,689.9 million). In year-on-year comparison, residents' forex deposits expressed in RON grew 12.9 percent (when expressed in EUR, residents' forex deposits rose by 11.1 percent).At end-June 2019, forex deposits of households advanced month on month 1.0 percent (1.2 percent in real terms) when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits of households moved up 1.3 percent). At end-June 2019, households' forex deposits climbed by 15.6 percent when expressed in domestic currency year-on-year (when expressed in EUR, households' forex deposits expanded by 13.8 percent).Forex-denominated deposits of resident households and other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) went up 2.8 percent (3.1 percent in real terms) when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits of other sectors increased 3.1 percent). In year-on-year comparison, forex deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) stood 6.3 percent higher when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits of residents from other sectors rose by 4.6 percent).