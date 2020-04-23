Deputies' Chamber adopts draft law on the extension of mandate of local public authorities; PNL to challenge it

The Deputies' Chamber has adopted at its plenary sitting the legislative proposal regarding the extension of the mandates of the local public authorities, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, by six months since the end of the state of emergency.

The Deputies' Chamber is the decision-making forum in this case after the project was adopted by the Senate on April 15.204 Deputies voted "in favour" of the draft, 105 "against" and there were seven abstentions.PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR (Save Romania Union) voted against.According to this draft, the current mandates of the mayors, the General Mayor of Bucharest, the heads of the local counties, the local councillors, the members of the General Council of the Bucharest Municipality and of the county councils will be extended by six months since the date when the state of emergency ends. The date of the elections for the local public administration in 2020 is to be established by Parliament, through an organic law, by at least 75 days prior to the day of the vote.After announcing the final result of the voting, PNL MP Florin Roman said the Liberals will challenge this result with the Constitutional Court of Romania, while arguing that the ordinance on this topic remains in force.