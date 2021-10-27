 
     
Deputies Chamber: Draft on compensation of energy prices adopted

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Camera Deputatilor plen

The Deputiess Chamber adopted, on Wednesday, the draft law for approving the Emergency Ordinance on compensating the increase of energy prices, establishing an aid scheme, for the period November 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022, for the payment of electricity bills and natural gas for household consumers, SMEs, individual medical practices and other liberal professions, hospitals, educational institutions, cults, NGOs, agerpres reports.

There were 285 votes cast in favour, one against and one Deputy did not vote.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.

