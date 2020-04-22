Deputies Chamber - Health Committee: Physicians can organise temporary activities of a caravane type

The specialist physicians can organise temporary activities of a caravan type in such areas that are poorly covered in terms of medical services, Deputies from the Committee for health and family decided on Wednesday when they had a meeting.

According to the report on the legislative proposal meant to supplement article 135 of the Law No. 95/2006 regarding reform in the healthcare, the specialist physicians can organise temporary activities of a medical caravan type in such areas that are poorly covered in terms of medical services, by notifying the county healthcare directorates or that of the Bucharest municipality.The medical caravan can be established in such buildings that have sanitary authorization or in specially arranged medical tents.The report must be submitted for the approval of the Deputies Chamber, which is the decision-making chamber for this project.