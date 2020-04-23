 
     
Deputies' Chamber: Log exports to be banned in extra-community space for 10 years

camera deputatilor plen

Deputies' Chamber on Thursday adopted a draft law that bans exports of logs to the extra-community area for ten years, as of January 1, 2021.

There have been recorded 316 votes "in favour" and one abstention.

According to the draft law, "exports of logs, with or without bark, or round wood, to the extra-community area, are banned for a period of 10 years starting with January 1, 2021. Those who will violate the ban will be sanctioned with detention from 1 to 3 years or a fine worth 100,000 lei."

Moreover, the draft law provides for the establishment of the National computer system for the registration of the forest properties at the level of the central public authority in charge with forestry in order to apply the forestry regime and for a sustainable management of the forestry fund.

The Deputies' Chamber is the decision-making forum in this case.

