Deputies' Chamber Speaker Ciolacu: I think we will be able to file the censure motion on Thursday

Speaker of the Deputies Chamber Marcel Ciolacu, interim leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), on Tuesday stated it's possible the Social Democrats submit the motion of censure on Thursday, after the Government assumes responsibility for the draft law on the election of mayors in two rounds.

"If it's tomorrow [the Government assuming responsibility on Wednesday - editor's note], I guess we will be able to submit the motion of censure on Thursday, because we already have it. You will see then if we have enough votes," said Ciolacu.On Wednesday, Parliament will hold an extraordinary joint session for the Government to assume responsibility for the draft law on the election of mayors in two rounds.According to the Constitution, the Government can assume responsibility in front of the joint sitting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, on a programme, a general political statement or a draft law. The government is dismissed if the censure motion, filed within 3 days from the presentation of the draft, was voted. If the Executive was not dismissed, the draft law presented, modified or supplemented, as the case may be, with amendments accepted by the Government, shall be considered adopted.