Deputies' Chamber Speaker Ciolacu to PM Orban: You have put the lives of all Romanians in danger

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu on Monday stated that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban put all Romanians' lives in danger when he did not send to Parliament the law on the measures during the state of alert in due time.

"You have put all Romanians' lives in danger when you failed to send the law to Parliament in due time. You will go down in history as a government that made the biggest political mistake since the Revolution of 1989. You managed to ruin through indolence and incompetence, a murderous incompetence I would say, everything that Romanians managed to achieve in the past two months, when they sacrificed themselves and remained home. Because of you, Mr Orban, we had three days when we had no state of emergency, no state of alert, we only had the stupidity of the PNL [the National Liberal Party] Government, which the Romanians might have to pay. You must take responsibility for what you did because the only rule in the past three days was Romanians' common sense," Ciolacu told the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies, at the Prime Minister's Question Time.In his opinion "endless fines and restrictions can't be a solution," with a real partnership being needed, based on trust and not on "lies, stutters and contradictory statements."He asked Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to resign "for all the damage he did to this country," although in his opinion the PM will not do it, thus he will be dismissed through a motion of censure