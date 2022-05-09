 
     
Deputies' Ciolacu: Celebration by Russian Federation of Victory Day is defying the whole world

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday said that the celebration of Victory Day by the Russian Federation is "defying the whole world" and that Vladimir Putin "continues his dictatorial career."

"This is defying the whole world, and Mr. Putin continues his path as a dictator, to show us with certainty that he is a dictator and a war criminal," Ciolacu said at the PSD headquarters, while referring to the fact that the Russian Federation celebrates Victory Day on Monday.

Asked what he expected from Putin, Ciolacu said: "I don't expect anything from Putin, I don't care what Putin does, and I don't think anyone expects something good from Putin anymore."

The PSD president also stated that our country is not in conflict with Russia.

"Let's not anticipate [the fact that Putin could officially declare war on Ukraine - editor's note]. Our country is not in direct conflict with Russia. Our country is a member of the European Union and NATO and depending on what NATO decides together with Romania, we will do so," Ciolacu said, when asked how Romania will be affected if Putin officially declares war on Ukraine.

