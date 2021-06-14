Deputy PM Barna: USRPLUS wants Special Section be disbanded in this parliamentary session, extraordinary session of July

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna on Monday said that USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, unity and Solidarity) wants the Crime Investigation Section in the Justice System (SIIJ) to be disbanded in this parliamentary session or in an extraordinary session in July, agerpres reports.

"Right now, we also have the Control and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report - and we have seen that it is a report that looks good, as long as we manage to meet these requirements, including the disbandment of the SIIJ -, we also have the decision of 18 May of the EU Court of Justice and we also expect at the beginning of July the decision of the Venice Commission on this subject. It is very clear and it is the desire that we have either in this session, until its end, or in an extraordinary session, in July, to end the story of SIIJ, to eliminate this painful outgrowth from the justice system that has brought so many disadvantages and has affected so significantly the perception of the justice system in Romania," he said in a press statement held at the Palace of Parliament at the end of the meeting of the National Bureau of the said alliance.

Barna added that he will address this issue in the coalition meeting, which is due to take place later in the day."It's a topic that I'm going to discuss this evening at the coalition, the one about the timing of the vote on the disbanding of the SIIJ in the Senate," Barna stressed.