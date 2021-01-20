 
     
Deputy PM Barna: Vaccine is the only way out of pandemic

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna on Wednesday said, after being vaccinated against COVID-19, that the vaccine is the only way to get out of the pandemic, according to AGREPRES.

He said the vaccine was safe and necessary and advised everyone to go and get vaccinated.

"It is the only way we can - we hope this year - get out of the logic of the pandemic and get back into the natural logic of a normal developing country. The vaccine is safe, it is necessary. I recommend it to everyone: go get vaccinated!," said Barna.

The Deputy Prime Minister was vaccinated at the centre of the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military University Emergency Hospital.

