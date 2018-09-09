Deputy PM Birchall: Every dime allocated to education represents an investment

Deputy Prime Minister for the Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall said on Monday in a message conveyed on the occasion of the beginning of the new school year that education is the best legacy a nation can leave the children and that every dime allocated to this field represents an investment.

"I have always said that access to a quality education system is by no means a favor, but an obligation towards our children which we must fulfill from the first to the very last day of school. Every dime allocated for a better education we offer our children, whether in rural or urban areas, is not an expense, but an investment in the present and especially in our future," the Deputy Prime Minister said, as cited in a release.Ana Birchall added that the experience of the first day of school and the guidance teachers provide are lifetime benchmarks."Today, in these joyful moments, let me tell you what my grandmother Catalina advised me in a similar moment: 'Nobody can ever take from you what you carry in your mind and soul, and education is the best legacy you can ever have!' This is why I believe that education is the best legacy we can leave to our children, and with each school year the little ones add a brick to the foundation of their becoming as the adults of tomorrow. I assure you we are proud of your successes and we put in effort to ease you way. I am convinced that your learning results will crown your perseverance, work and ambition," Ana Birchall said.The Deputy Prime Minister wished to all students and teachers success in the new school year and advised due appreciation for the teachers' activity.