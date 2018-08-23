Deputy PM Birchall: Three Seas Initiative Summit - a highly important test for Romania

Deputy Prime Minister for the Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall said on Friday that the money for the organization of the Three Seas Initiative Summit due in Bucharest September 17 - 18 is well in place.

"Mrs. Prime Minister's instruction was that we should treat this important project for Romania with utmost seriousness and with a constructive attitude, which we did from the very first moment and will continue to do so, because expectations of the summit are particularly high. (...) I assure you the money is well in place. This summit is an extremely important test for Romania. (...) Of course the necessary money is available, I don't think the question has ever been raised that the necessary funding would be lacking. As far as the government is concerned, we will always handle the matter with the same constructive attitude, exactly because this is an extremely important test for Romania and I think there is no place for hubris here," Birchall told private TV station Antena 3.According to the Deputy PM, the government accomplished with flying colors its main responsibility, approving during its Thursday sitting, via three memoranda, the digital, transportation and energy projects that will be promoted at the summit."These projects will be included on a shortlist that will most likely be financed from mixed, public and private funds," Ana Birchall explained, specifying that it is highly important that as many as possible projects engaging Romania get financing.Birchall also announced that the summit will be attended by representatives of EU member states and of the US Administration."This is the third such meeting, and the first time that it is organized in Romania, therefore expectations are that following this summit we come up with a list of projects that virtually contribute to the economic development of the region, but also highlight the geo-strategic role of the three seas - the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Sea," Birchall underscored.