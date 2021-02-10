Deputy PM Kelemen Hunor: Budget target, bold, bonuses remain built into monthly income in 2021

The budget target of 7.1 percent is a bold one, so that neither salaries, nor pensions, nor investments will be affected, and the increase will remain built into the monthly income, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor declared on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

"Our goal is to have a deficit of 7 - 7.1 percent. It is an ambitious, courageous target and at this moment we can fit into this target. Of course, this means that there will be less spending than last year. In terms of investments, the large investments in key areas - infrastructure, economy, attracting investors - are provided in 2021, and I am convinced that many areas will have the necessary funding from PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan], because economic growth is needed. This is what can be done in 2021, because going down from 10 percent to 7.1 percent is an effort. This is pretty much the money we can distribute, spend in 2021, so that neither salaries, nor pensions, but also neither investments are stopped or stand to suffer. If more could have been done, more would have been done," said the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader.

"Things are going well and I am convinced that this year we can develop Romania," Kelemen Hunor said.

With regard to bonuses, Kelemen Hunor specified that they remain built into the monthly income this year, showing that he does not agree with the computer hazard pay.

"In 2021, these bonuses remain built into the salary, within the monthly income. In 2021 we will conduct an analysis of all the bonuses and an amendment of the pay law is to be made. (...) There is a hazard pay when you work on the computer. I don't think it's a binus that needs to be kept, because everyone works on the computer. In the 21st century, to say that it's a risk to work on the computer, then throw your mobile phone in the trash and stop opening the computer. So, it is not possible. (...) I mentioned only one bonus, but certainly there follows the analysis we will be conducting in 2021. In 2021, as we promised, salaries will not be smaller in the budget sector, they will be exactly at the level of 2020, December," he explained.

The Deputy Prime Minister also specified that talks have been held within the coalition - also due in Parliament - about the removal of holiday vouchers for 2021, in order to control the budget deficit.

"There will also be restructuring in the central administration, there will be measures during the year, but you will find out the details after we discuss today in the government meeting," Kelemen Hunor added.