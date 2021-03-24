Deputy PM Kelemen Hunor: PNRR document, fair compromise in terms of public policy

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), as it emerged from the debates in the governing coalition, was a "fair compromise", not from a political point of view, but from a public policy point of view, Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor told AGERPRES.

"We have managed to draw up this huge plan for the coming years, we need to complete the projects by 2026. It has not been an easy task and there is still work to be done, the Plan needs to be approved by the European Commission and then the implementation will begin," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

He also talks about some important "targets" that the Government has set itself to achieve this year, from the preparation of instruments for the absorption of European funds, including those from the PNRR, to the reforms in the public pay and the preparations with a view to having the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) eliminated by next year at the latest.

Kelemen Hunor also refers to the field of education, noting that in 2022, phased investments in the "Safe and Healthy Schools" program will begin.

Regarding the situation at the National Public Television Broadcaster and the National Radio Broadcaster, the UDMR leader states that, at this moment, there is a working group set up at coalition level that is to come with a bill separating the positions of Managing Director and President of the Board of Directors, with different duties.

"At the moment, the first concern is to protect human lives through vaccination, through those rules that are mandatory when it comes to a certain epidemiological situation and to get out from the pandemic, no matter how fast, we will not go out alone, if we go out, we go out together with the other states, with the European Union and with the other affected states and to rebuild, to restart the economy, to protect the jobs," said the deputy prime minister.

As regards a new wage law, Kelemen Hunor stated that "we need to find a formula by which bonuses that have no place in the salary envelope must disappear, but we must find a formula by which people's incomes will not decrease, because that is what we have promised, revenues remain at the level of 2020, December, but the bonuses must be included in the basic salary and, where there is the possibility and the need, to be able to compensate the work, the result, the efficiency, so as to have competition in the public administration, as well."

Another great ambition that must be achieved in 2021, at most in 2022, says Kelemen, is "for the CVM to be eliminated, not to have this verification mechanism, because, anyway, another mechanism of the rule of law for EU Member States will come into operation with the PNRR. And that we join the Schengen area, because at the moment the movement, due to the pandemic, is limited between the Member States, but the pandemic will disappear at some point."