Deputy PM Turcan says Gov't is considering awarding some grants to entertainment industry depending on number of workers

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan has stated in Sinaia on Tuesday that the Government is considering awarding some grants for those in the entertainment industry, which has been "profoundly affected" by the restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the future, the entertainment industry being profoundly affected and being part of the activities which are still partially closed because of the health crisis related to the coronavirus, we are considering awarding some grants for this industry, depending on the number of employees - one thousand euro for each employee for working capital, and for PFAs [registered sole trader] or micro-enterprises organisations without employees, with one or more shareholders, also provide work grants, so that they can overcome this period in which their activity has been suspended," Turcan said.

Moreover, Deputy PM Turcan showed that the status of tickets which have already been sold and that of contracts concluded for major cultural events was regulated.

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu and Romania's Royal House Director Ion Tuca have paid a visit to the Peles National Museum in Sinaia, which has been reopened for tours on Tuesday.

