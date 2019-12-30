Deputy PM Turcan says state budget law could come into force on 6 January

The state budget law could come into force on 6 January 2020, if not challenged at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), the Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Monday, at the beginning of the gov't sitting.

Turcan added that the three bills the Executive has taken responsibility on, among which the state budget law, have completed their parliamentary path, and as of Monday those who wish so could challenge them to the CCR for two days. If not challenged, the bills could reach their being promulgated on 6 January 2020.

AGERPRES