Deputy PM Turcan: We want to have budget ready for 2020, this year's budget, misrepresented

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Saturday that the 2020 budget will be ready by the end of the year and that the Executive could not come right away with a budget after its investiture, because it had to cover "the holes" left by the former government.

"We could not come with the budget as soon as we were invested, because we prepared the rectification, another huge effort that we had to make, to solve the problems left to us by the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] for the year 2019. We want the year 2020 to see us ready with the budget so that the local authorities deprived by what has happened in the last three years, can build their local budgets, as the activity of the local authorities has a huge role in creating the economic growth we need so much at national level," Raluca Turcan told private TV broadcaster Digi24.

She maintained that in 2019 a "deceitful" budget was presented by the PSD Government and she does not want the current Cabinet to be in the same situation.

"This year's budget was misrepresented and concocted with a difference of 18 billion lei. As many as 43 county seats mayoralties were left without their running costs covered," Turcan said.

According to her, the PSD left debts of billions of lei with the ministries and in the Government reserve fund the Liberals found "zero lei".

"In each ministry we have found financial holes with payment obligations amounting to billions of lei. For example, the PNDL [the National Local Development Programme], at the level of the Development Ministry, five billion lei, plus delays in VAT reimbursements. At the Single National Health Insurance Fund - three billion lei. The social security budget, two billion lei. (...) We have found almost nothing at the Government, in the Government reserve fund we have found zero lei, and as for the ministries, I cannot say that I found any ministry where there are no serious, chronic issues," the deputy prime minister said.